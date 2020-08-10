The Nissan Rogue Sport just received a modest refresh for the 2020 model year. So did the Nissan Qashqai, which is what the Rogue Sport is called outside U.S. borders. The Qashqai came stateside in 2017 as the Rogue Sport, but spy photographers abroad just caught a next-generation prototype testing in broad daylight.

This is only the second look we’ve had at the new model, and it’s easily the clearest. Camouflage wrap and false panels hide details, but the familiar Nissan grille clearly lives on. It will be the focal point of a redesigned front fascia that incorporates angular lines and similar to the current Nissan Juke, with a headlight arrangement more in-line with the automaker’s other small crossover, the Kicks. The lenses should be thinner, and the same can be said for taillights which we can barely see through the wrap. They should stretch further across the rear gate, though they likely won’t adopt the odd shapes and angles seen on the Kicks.

Gallery: Nissan Rogue Sport / Qashqai Spy Photos

20 Photos

In profile, the Rogue Sport’s prominent up-kinked beltline at the C-pillar seems to be gone, though false panels could hide that design element. One thing not hidden is overall size, as the new model looks to have the same footprint as the current SUV. That’s supported by rumors of the next-generation Rogue Sport soldiering on with the same CMF platform underneath, though it should gain both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. With an infusion of electricity, the Qashqai version will likely lose its diesel engine option.

One photo in this series gives us a very small glimpse of the interior, though it’s not enough to gain any insight on what designers have in store. The next-gen crossover is expected to get a completely new greenhouse with updated tech and materials. That will no doubt include a larger infotainment screen and perhaps a new suite of driver-assist systems.

Current thought is that Nissan will unveil its updated Qashqai late this year as a 2021 model. Whether it comes to the U.S. as a new Rogue Sport at the same time remains to be seen.