Usually, when we see products from Mil-Spec they are modified examples of the Hummer H1, but the company is now broadening into creating a Ford F-150 that fixes the flaws the company sees with the Raptor. Edward Xu stops by Mil-Spec's workshop to check out these impressive trucks.

Mil-Spec starts with a 2020 F-150 with the 5.0-liter V8. While there is no mention of it in this video, an earlier report indicates that modifications to the Coyote mill push to 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts). The tweaks include a new exhaust that makes an impressive sound.

This clip also reveals that the company is building its first supercharged F-150 with the V8. Forced induction pushes the output to an estimated 700 hp (522 kW).

Mil-Spec's mods go far beyond just adding power. The company also overhauls the suspension to add upgraded A-arms and Fox 3-inch-diameter bypass shocks. The idea behind this setup is that the truck would be able to handle off-road jumps.

Massive fender flares make this pickup seven inches wider than a factory Raptor. They also make room for 37-inch tires. The body gets a new front bumper with a small brush guard, and Mil-Spec's big, metal emblem is in the center of the grille.

Customers work with Mil-Spec to customize the interior. The company is a big fan of using billet aluminum, especially for the various switches in the cabin. It looks fantastic.

Xu gets a brief ride in the Mil-Spec F-150 and comes away from it impressed. The truck sounds great, looks mean, and seems to have decent road manners. Xu questions whether he should have bought one of these rather than his $70,000 Ram 1500 Laramie.