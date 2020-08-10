With the unveiling of the Ghibli Hybrid last month, Maserati signaled its intentions towards a full refresh of its lineup. The smaller of the two company’s sedans is making the headlines once again as the peeps from Modena are giving the Ghibli the Trofeo treatment. Not only that, but the Quattroporte is also being unveiled in the same amped-up configuration.

Mirroring the Levante Trofeo, the two speedy sedans share a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 engine built by Ferrari. Much like it’s the case with Maserati’s SUV, the new additions to the Trofeo lineup pack a meaty 580 horsepower and 538 pound-feet (730 Newton-meters) of torque. Both top out at a respectable 203 mph (326 km/h), making them the fastest sedans to ever carry the Trident logo.

The Ghibli Trofeo is a smidge lighter than the Quattroporte Trofeo and therefore it's two-tenths of a second quicker to 62 mph (100 km/h), needing just 4.3 seconds to get the job done. While the Levante Trofeo is an AWD-only affair, the two performance sedans come exclusively with a rear-wheel-drive system and a limited-slip differential. An eight-speed ZF automatic transmission is tasked to send power to the road in all three Trofeo models.

Aside from getting Prancing Horse power, the Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo get red accents to visually distinguish them from the lesser variants. Revised taillights inspired by those of the Alfieri concept and 3200 GT have been installed, along with a revised front fascia with a tweaked grille and carbon fiber accents.

Maserati also created a new hood for the Ghibli Trofeo with dual air ducts for better engine cooling in the same vein as the Levante Trofeo’s hood. Both sedans sit on 21-inch wheels, while the SUV can be equipped with a bigger 22-inch set.

The changes continue once you hop inside the cabin where there are Trofeo-specific trim and upholstery. However, the biggest change is the upgraded infotainment system, now featuring a 10.1-inch touchscreen instead of the previous 8.4-inch setup. It’s not only bigger, but with crisper graphics after increasing the screen’s resolution.

You might want to get a Ferrari-powered Ghibli or Trofeo while you still can because Ferrari’s CEO Louis Camilleri previously said it won’t extend the engine supply deal after the current agreement expires. He estimated the last Maserati to feature an engine built in Maranello will roll off the assembly line sometime in 2021 or 2022.

It’s worth noting that while the V8 hasn’t been used before in the Ghibli, the Quattroporte has had it for years in the spicy GTS trim. While a direct replacement for the Ghibli won’t come out sooner than 2024, an all-new Quattroporte is due in 2022 as per Maserati’s most recent product roadmap through 2023. Expect future models to boast the company’s own twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 “Nettuno” debuting on September 9 in the MC20 hypercar.