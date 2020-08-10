With the weekend getting some not-so-good news over at Lincoln thanks to the discontinuation of the MKZ, there's still some good news to lift Lincoln fans of the crossover variety. If you've been eyeing the Lincoln Corsair for quite some time now, the 2021 model might be its best year yet, with new news coming in regarding optional equipment and features thanks to our friends over at Ford Authority. The current Lincoln Corsair is slowly gaining traction in the luxury crossover C-segment, just shy of 9% of the total share of the small luxury crossover market. Will these new features be enough to strengthen its second year run after replacing the MKC? Let's find out.

Gallery: 2020 Lincoln Corsair Debut

75 Photos

Aside from the already available Monochromatic Package on current Corsairs and the nifty plug-in hybrid Grand Touring model which launches in late 2020, Ford Authority has learned that the 2021 Lincoln Corsair will be adopting a new Sport package.

The Sport package is an option on only the Corsair Reserve and Corsair Grand Touring trims and adds some worthwhile features, such as 20-inch machined aluminum wheels, body-color bumpers, a unique grille with black mesh for the upper portion, illuminated front scuff plates, all-wheel-drive, and a turbocharged 2.3-liter Ecoboost four-banger that makes 295 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.

Additionally, the 2021 Lincoln Corsair will be getting a small but extremely useful pair of camera washers for both the front and rear. Similar to those found on the about-to-be-axed Continental, the pair of camera washers will be standard in the Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus Package.

This package is an option on the Corsair, Corsair Reserve, and Corsair Grand Touring variants. Certain model and equipment designations of the Corsair Reserve and Grand Touring get the package as standard, so keep an eye out for that. Aside from the aforementioned washers, the safety package is extensive and adds a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, lane centering, speed sign recognition, active park assist, evasive steering assist, and reverse brake assist.

We'll find out more in the next few months and hopefully have some photos to show you of both the Sport package and the extra changes very soon.