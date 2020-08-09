The Mk8 Golf GTI touts some serious numbers, as bared in an official release this year. The Volkswagen hot hatch is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that's good for 242 horsepower (180 kilowatts) and 273 pound-feet (370 Newton-meters) of torque. These numbers are transferred to the front wheels through a choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG automatic tranny, available in all trim levels.

Even better, VW confirmed that the eighth-generation Golf GTI will reach U.S. showrooms by the third quarter of 2021 for the 2022 model year, along with the hotter Golf R.

Gallery: 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI

37 Photos

To further fuel your excitement on the new German hot hatch, here's an acceleration test video from Automann-TV. The test was done in the unrestricted section of the Autobahn. Based on the video, the Golf GTI was able to clock in 6.3 seconds in its sprint from standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour). On the same run, the tester on the video was able to go from 62 mph (100 km/h) to 124 mph (200 km/h) in 15.5 seconds.

VW didn't disclose the Golf GTI's top speed in its official release but the test run above registered 153 mph (247 km/h) on the car's speedometer.

Of note, these numbers aren't far from the outgoing Golf GTI Performance models. The official rating of the Mk7 Golf GTI Performance with the automatic slushbox is at 6.2 seconds for 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run, while the maximum speed is electronically governed at 154 mph (248 kph).

While the real-world sprint in the video embedded on top failed to reach these numbers, it's important to consider that there are several factors that could have affected the results.