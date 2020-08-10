Toyota Land Cruiser Fire Truck Is Lit

Japan is home to some truly awesome automotive gems. From their exclusive local variants of iconic Japanese cars, amazing car culture, and an aftermarket and restoring scene that's stronger than ever, Japan is a must-visit place for anyone who has even a passing interest in anything on wheels. Japan's uniqueness also extends to their emergency vehicle services, with Kei car patrol vehicles and interesting conversions of otherwise regular vehicles. Take this very nice example of a 1996 Toyota Land Cruiser in 75-Series pickup guise that's been converted to a firetruck dedicated to serving smaller towns. Giving us a quick overview of this little gem is PacificCoastAuto, a Japan-based exporter of used vehicles.

Since most roads in Japan are relatively small, there really isn't a need for huge, articulating fire trucks with ladder systems and a handful of pumps. Vehicles such as this one can easily make their way through the narrow streets and reach buildings with ease. Four-wheel-drive and a diesel engine mean go-anywhere capability with the bulletproof reliability of the Land Cruiser family. This specific example is equipped with a non-turbo 4.2-liter six-cylinder that makes 129 horsepower (96 kW) and 210 (285 Nm) pound-feet of torque mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

Odometer is just at around 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles) with these fire trucks usually only serving about 20-30 years before they are sold or auctioned off. This one has already been sold and is going to be shipped to a buyer in Texas. Apparently, these things are extremely popular, and with the Japanese always keeping their vehicles in top condition, it's hard not to go for a deal such as this.

Anyone who would be in the market for one of these imports is looking at at least six digits to bring it in, but that does give you the chance to own a rare vehicle that's just ready for more modifications.