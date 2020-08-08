I believe we've already established that the Lamborghini Urus isn't a slow machine. You might say that it isn't purely Lambo with its modified Audi 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 beating under its hood, but you can't deny that this hulking SUV is powerful beyond typical. On paper, the Urus makes a maximum of 641 horsepower (478 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque.

With that said, Hennessey Performance wants to tune it anyway through its HPE750 performance upgrade, and here's a preview of that in the works. Featuring the addition of downpipes and new tuning, this Urus gets on the dyno to see the actual numbers.

Beyond the numbers, the initial tune sounds really great. Here it is in stock form, which was benchmarked by the Texas tuner towards the end of last month.

The test returned promising numbers for this Urus. At the wheels, the super SUV sent 620 hp (462 kW) and 730 lb-ft (990 Nm) of torque. In comparison, the previous dyno test of its stock form registered 546 hp (407 kW) and 606 lb-ft (822 Nm) of pull at the wheels – a difference of 74 hp and 124 lb-ft.

this isn't the final tune for this Urus in the hands of Hennessey. We're expecting more from the company despite this initial upgrade already looking (and sounding) awesome.

Now, if 620 horses aren't enough, several tuners have already laid their hands on the Lambo SUV. The Mansory Venatus has 838 hp (625 kW) on tap, while another German tuner that goes by the name Keyvany was able to extract 820 hp (611 kW).

Or you could wait for the Urus ST-X, which will get a significant weight reduction of at 550 kilograms (1,212 pounds). The track-focused Urus ST-X was reported to make a public debut at the 2020 Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Final, which will happen from October 31 to November 1 in Misano, Italy. That schedule was announced before the pandemic, though, so we're yet to hear if there are any changes.