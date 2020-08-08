The 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line is here, or at least several details of its exterior styling have been revealed prior to a full-blown launch for the upcoming model year. But its imminent arrival in the U.S. market isn't without casualties.

In an official release, Hyundai bares its 2021 model range that involves several carryovers and of course, some interesting lineup changes. The changes include the aforementioned Elantra N Line – but it will be replacing the Elantra GT and Elantra GT N Line.

Gallery: 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line teasers

11 Photos

The compact hatchback and its hotter counterpart are both getting the ax. It was explicitly mentioned in the release – the Elantra GT N Line's death is obviously due to the Elantra N Line sedan.

The Elantra GT, on the other hand, is leaving the U.S. market because of the inevitable – to pave way for the more profitable SUVs. As Hyundai has put it, the Elantra GT was "discontinued from the lineup due to expanded SUV lineup that includes Venue and Kona."

Of note, the Venue entered the U.S. market last year while the Kona gets a Night Edition and have an EV version that's carried over to the 2021 model year. These two pint-sized crossovers have been eating the Elantra GT's lunch.

The Elantra's sales numbers (combined sedan and GT) went significantly down from 2018 to 2019 (200,415 versus 175,094), just in time when the Kona gained its momentum and the Venue entered the market. The Kona sales numbers increased from 47,090 to 73,326 during the same period, while the Venue, which was sold in the fourth quarter of 2019, sold a total of 1,077 units.

Speaking of the Venue, Hyundai announced in the same release that it will drop the six-speed manual transmission for the 2021 model year, along with other minute changes.