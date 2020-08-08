When it comes to smaller luxury performance vehicles it's very clear car companies are getting far more invested and serious. Examples like the new BMW M2 CS, Audi RS3, and Mercedes-AMG A45 S, offer mind-bending performance in smaller packages for the luxury car shopper down on space. These impressive machines also benefit from less weight and more nimble handling thanks to their smaller footprint. So, who build the best of the breed? Well, a carwow drag race should help us find a winner.



First up we have the BMW M2 CS which builds upon the impressive M2 Competition and adds the same engine from the BMW M4 Competition, Carbon fiber trimmings, and a revised suspension and brake package. This potent coupe packs 450 horsepower under the hood and allows the tiny BMW to sprint from 0 to 60mph in only 3.8 seconds. The M2 CS is one of the most exciting modern BMWs packing the best tech into a small BMW coupe. There’s also an option for gold wheels which look fantastic as well.



The 421 horsepower Mercedes-AMG A45 S is the world’s most powerful hot hatch and an impressive machine in any car segment. The 2.0-liter inline-4 in the A45 S is one of the most impressive engines built by AMG and elevates the hot hatch to supercar levels. The A45 sends all of this power through an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission mated to an all-wheel-drive system.

Finally, we have the Audi RS3 or the ultimate expression of classic Audi performance machines. Powered by a turbocharged inline-5 engine the RS3 pumps out 394 horsepower in stock trim and has a unique exhaust note. The subject car in this video has been tuned to 450 horsepower with a simple intake, intercooler, and tune file to extract that extra power.



When it comes to the race results the tuned Audi RS3 puts down an impressive start and eclipses the A45 S off the line. The rear-wheel-drive M2 CS took time to get going but finally caught up as the race went on thanks to its powerful engine. The final results were incredibly close but, in the end, we’re all winners.