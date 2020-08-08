Just when we thought we might get through another month without another sedan making the ultimate sacrifice for market trends, Lincoln has confirmed that the MKZ had ended production on July 31. The Lincoln MKZ had a good two-generation run since 2006 and offered up a safe choice for those looking to purchase a luxury midsize passenger car. Despite sedans being a good third of Lincoln's business, the decision to retire the MKZ was already made in January of this year, so it was something we were all expecting.

Gallery: 2017 Lincoln MKZ: Review

24 Photos

Based on the Ford CD4 platform, the Lincoln MKZ and its platform-mate, the Ford Fusion, said their goodbyes on the same day at the Ford Hermosillo Assembly Plant. Ford Authority first broke news about the MKZ's demise and was confirmed through their sources at Lincoln.

Save Thousands On A New Lincoln 8102 MSRP $ 36,990 MSRP $ 36,990 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

According to yo a statement given to them by Lincoln spokesperson Anika Salceda-Wycoco, Lincoln will be investing in growth segments with the brand set to feature a full portfolio of SUVs and electric vehicles. “Lincoln will continue to keep its newest SUVs fresh and will expand its lineup with the launch of the Corsair Grand Touring later this year. As part of this shift, we ended the production of the Lincoln MKZ sedan on July 31st.”

That leaves Lincoln with only one sedan left, the Continental, but even that has been confirmed to last no longer than the end of the year. This also marks the fourth time that the Continental nameplate would be retired in Lincoln history. With more space at the Ford Hermosillo Assembly Plant, the Ford Bronco Sport is ready to pick up the slack with the full-scale production starting in October of 2020. So, is this crossover/SUV trend going to be a long-time thing now? Or can we expect the sedan to make a comeback?