Mercedes-Benz is on to a promising 2020 in the U.S., at least in the first half of this harrowing year. Its three-year sales crown among luxury automakers from 2016 to 2018 was cut off by BMW last year, but the Three-Pointed Star seems to be getting back on its feet during the first half of 2020, lording over Bavaria by a considerable amount.

SUVs, of course, are the marque's primary cash cow, particularly the GLE-Class that moved 9,500 units in H1 2020, making it the best-selling Merc in the U.S. so far.

If you're among those who are looking to buy a GLE this year, specifically the GLE Coupe, then you might want to check this out.

Gallery: HGLE Coupe by Hofele

14 Photos

This is the HGLE Coupe by Hofele-Design GmbH, a contractual partner of Mercedes-Benz in Germany and recognized by the authorities in that country as a vehicle manufacturer. Hofele offers a bespoke solution for those who want to stand out in a crowd with their GLE Coupe – kind of like an unofficial Maybach model if you must.

As you can see in the photos provided, Hofele's design updates on the HGLE include a two-tone exterior paint that's akin to a Rolls-Royce. Of course, Hofele's badging, signature grille, and other chrome touches are added. Customers can also choose from Hofele signature alloy wheels that range from 22 to 24 inches in size.

But the Hofele touch is best appreciated in the cabin. With materials that range from Alcantara inserts to Nappa leather, there's a bevy of options for customers to choose from. And yes, those options include color for better personalization.

Of note, Hofele offers its bespoke solution to any vehicle within the GLE Coupe range. The company, however, didn't disclose pricing at this point. You wouldn't expect it to be cheap, would you?