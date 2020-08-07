If you’re in the market for a new vehicle – specifically a truck or SUV – there’s new word that GMC is offering employee pricing for all. If you have visions of a new Sierra in your driveway with extra money in the bank, however, don’t get your hopes up.

Through the month of August, GMC will offer its special pricing for the Canyon, Yukon, and Acadia, according to GM Authority. The old-school Savana also receives employee pricing for those needing a cargo van or way more seating than a typical SUV can offer. All trims of the GMC Sierra pickup are excluded from the deal, as is the compact Terrain SUV.

What exactly does employee pricing mean? In short, it’s a special rate usually given only to General Motors employees, and their families. The price depends on the model of course, but it’s usually a discount well below MSRP. In some instances, employee pricing can also be combined with other automaker incentives. For example, GMC currently advertises a 2020 Canyon Denali Crew Cab 4WD with an employee price reduction of $3,504 below MSRP. In addition, it’s available with a $1,500 purchase allowance, for a grand total of $5,004 off the sticker price.

Naturally, there’s plenty of fine print to review ahead of time. Some trim levels of the aforementioned vehicles might not qualify for the reduced pricing, and different regions could have different discounts to work with the employee rate. Additionally, the advertised discounts are based on a specific MSRP, so while a total discount of $7,575 sounds good on a 2020 GMC Yukon, it’s based on a decked-out Denali model with an MSRP of over $78,000.

Still, for those in the market, it’s an opportunity to wheel and deal. Employee pricing is available through the end of August in the States.