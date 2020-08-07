When the Cadillac Lyriq goes on sale in late 2022 look for the electric crossover expect the price to be below $75,000, according to GM North America President Steve Carlisle speaking to Wards Auto. "It needs to be at a price point they are familiar with," Carlisle said.

Gallery: 2023 Cadillac Lyriq

11 Photos

Carlisle indicates that Cadillac intends the Lyriq to be a volume product for the brand. Ideally, it would even be a legitimate Tesla challenger.

"The product needs to address the pain points," Carlisle said. "I’m talking about packaging, about battery range, about charging times, about connectivity, about craftsmanship and attention to detail. It also needs to be in context of the customer experience people are looking for."

The Lyriq rides on General Motors' modular electric vehicle platform. With a 100-kilowatt-hour battery, it should be capable of a 300-mile range. The company plans to offer it with rear-wheel drive as standard and an all-wheel-drive Performance version. We don't yet know the power output, though.

The Lyriq's styling puts an emphasis on crisp creases with some soft curves. Arguably, it looks most interesting from the back where the L-shaped taillights wrap around the body but are also recessed to still be visible from the back.

The cabin includes a 33.0-inch-diagonal display that runs from behind the steering wheel to the center and across much of the dashboard. There's also an augmented reality heads-up display. The Super Cruise driving assist is a standard feature.

The Lyriq that Cadillac is showing now is technically a prototype. The company says the vehicle is 85 percent complete, so there should be some differences when the production version finally arrives in the US in over two years. The version for China might go on sale somewhat earlier.