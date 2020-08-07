Back in June, Bentley rolled out a refreshed Bentayga for the 2021 model year, and next week we’ll see a revamped Bentayga Speed join it. The Speed will get many of the tweaks seen on the regular SUV, many of which are visual changes inside and out. The reveal will take place next Wednesday, August 12. and the automaker has shared official images of a camouflaged prototype.

The updates will include the elliptical headlights and a more upright grille. Bentley said every panel at the front and rear was new on the Bentayga, and we expect the Speed to be the same. At the rear, we’ll see elliptical taillights, and elliptical-shaped quad-exhaust tips that are different than those on the regular trim. However, it will feature unique front and rear diffusers, black wheels, and black trim.

The Speed will get the same interior upgrades as the regular model, including the redesigned dashboard that houses the 10.9-inch infotainment screen. It’ll also get the reworked center vents, the updated head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay, and more. Expect Bentley to specialize the Speed with unique badging, stitching, upholstery, and more.

Seen as how this is just a refresh, the Speed’s 6.0-liter W12 engine will carry over unchanged. It’ll likely continue to produce 626 horsepower (466 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. We expect the 3.9-second run from zero to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) to remain the same. The Speed will likely feature a throatier exhaust with revisions made to the SUV’s Sport mode, like the original model.

We’ll have more info and photos of the 2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed next Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. BST, which will be Tuesday, August 11, at 7 p.m, in the US. The performance SUV is expected to go on sale by the end of the year. Pricing information will likely arrive closer to the model’s on-sale date.