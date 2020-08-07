The 2021 Bentley Bentayga introduces a refresh for the posh crossover that includes tweaked exterior styling and a redesigned dashboard. Its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 carries over, though, making 542 horsepower (404 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters). This video from CarWow takes the updated vehicle and sets up a drag race against the Audi S8.

The S8 also uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, but this version makes 563 hp (420 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Both models use an eight-speed automatic and have all-wheel drive. The Audi is a little lighter than the Bentley, though.

The drag race starts at 15:39 into the video. The rest of the clip is a thorough review of the 2021 Bentayga, including going through everything that makes it different than the pre-refresh version.

The Bentley puts down some impressive acceleration numbers. It hits 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.86 seconds and 100 mph (161 kph) in 9.51 seconds. The luxury crossover goes through the quarter-mile in 12.23 seconds.

While these numbers are impressive, the Audi S8 still has no problem beating the Bentayga in the drag race. The Audi performance sedan leaps ahead off the line, and the Bentley can do nothing to keep up.

A sportier Bentayga is on the way very soon, though. The Speed variant debuts on August 12 and uses the 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12. The company isn't announcing the engine's output yet, but it currently makes 626 hp (466 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. The extra power might be enough for the crossover to win this drag race if there's a rematch.