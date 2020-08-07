The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat will allegedly have a starting price of $80,995, according to Mopar Insiders citing dealer sources. Showrooms will be able to place orders for the performance crossover in November, and the factory will begin production in January.

There will also be quite a few options to add, according to Mopar Insiders. The upgrades will include things like a $2,495 Premium Interior Package, $2,395 Technology Group, $1,495 Black Package, $1,195 Trailer Tow Package with Brake Control.

Gallery: 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

62 Photos

If customers want to tweak the look of their Durango SRT Hellcat the dual stripes will cost $1,195, and red seat belts will be $95. You'll be able to take a Durango SRT Hellcat to nearly $100,000 by ticking all of the option boxes.

Dodge only intends to build the Durango Hellcat for six months. There's not a hard limit on the number being built, and the only cap is customer demand in that time. The brand's boss Tim Kuniskis recently estimated that the total production of the high-performance model would be less than 2,000 examples.

Dodge can't keep producing the Durango Hellcat because there are new evaporative emissions requirements for the 2022 model year. According to Kuniskis, the engine doesn't meet these qualifications in this platform.

The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat packs a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 making 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) and 645 pound-feet (875 newton-meters). It can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds and hit a top speed 180 mph (290 kph). The automaker reports the high-performance machine can cover the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds. Owners can even use this vehicle as their hauler because there's an 8,700-pound towing capacity.