The cat’s pretty much out of the bag when it comes to the design of the new BMW M4 but today we can share a new batch of photos, showing an even less camouflaged prototype. The striptease continues as the Bavarian company is putting the finishing touches ahead of the two-door rocket's September debut.

These shots were made by our photographers in Munich just earlier today and show an M4 test car with almost no disguise. Of course, the front end wears the necessary amount of camouflage but it’s not covering even an inch of the new giant grilles. The situation is similar at the back but the taillights and quad exhaust pipes remain clearly visible.

Gallery: 2021 BMW M4 new spy phtos

11 Photos

Judging by this trial vehicle, the development work on the new M4 is pretty much done at this point and the automaker is most likely making some final evaluations and adjustments to the sports coupe’s electronic systems. Everything else seems to be in its final production form.

If you are more interested in what’s happening under the hood, we have some good news. BMW’s 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine will be there with more than 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) offered in top-tier models, channeled through a dual-clutch gearbox and all-wheel-drive will be the norm.

What’s even more exciting, an M4 Pure will be offered alongside the standard version, providing an old-school three-pedal layout but only 480 hp (358 kW) on tap. Last but not least, there are also rumors of a more practical M4 Gran Coupe.

Everything (or almost everything) should become known in about a month from now. At some point next month, the automaker will reveal the M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe.