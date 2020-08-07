Sales start in October.
In April last year, Subaru introduced the new Outback during the 2019 New York Auto Show and a few months later, it went on sale with a starting price of $26,645. Now, the rugged wagon, together with the Legacy, is entering the 2021 model year with a small price increase and a number of equipment upgrades across the range.
The two models will be at the company’s showrooms from October this year starting at $22,895 and $26,795 without destination and delivery, respectively for the 2012 Legacy and 2021 Outback. These figures represent a $150 bump over the 2020 pricing for both cars.
Gallery: 2020 Subaru Outback
For the 2021 model year, all trim levels for both the Outback and Legacy get cornering full-LED headlights (low beam and high beam) as standard equipment, as well as a Passenger Seat Belt Reminder and Rear Seat Reminder. Meanwhile, the range-topping Outback Touring XT and Legacy Touring XT start from $40,995 and $37,070, respectively, while for the 2020 MY the prices were $39,695 and $35,895.
The 2021 Legacy will be available in a total of six trim levels - Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, Limited XT, and the aforementioned Touring XT. All models come with Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drive and either a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated or 2.4-liter turbocharged engine.
As for the 2021 Outback, it will remain on sale in Base, Premium, Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, Limited XT, and Touring XT trims. There’s a new color (Brilliant Bronze Metallic) available for the Premium trim, as well as two optional packages, adding goodies such as a hands-free electric tailgate, keyless access, moonroof, and larger infotainment screen.
2021 Legacy prices:
|Model/Trim
|Transmission
|Applicable Option Code
|MSRP
|MSRP + Destination and Delivery
|Legacy
|CVT
|01, 02
|$22,895
|$23,820
|Legacy Premium
|CVT
|11, 13, 15
|$25,145
|$26,070
|Legacy Sport
|CVT
|21, 27
|$27,095
|$28,020
|Legacy Limited
|CVT
|31, 34
|$29,895
|$30,820
|Legacy Limited XT
|CVT
|32
|$34,445
|$35,370
|Legacy Touring XT
|CVT
|41
|$36,145
|$37,070
2021 Outback prices:
|Model/Trim
|Transmission
|Applicable Option Code
|MSRP
|MSRP + Destination and Delivery
|Outback
|CVT
|‘01
|$26,795
|$27,845
|Outback Premium
|CVT
|11, 13, 15
|$29,045
|$30,095
|Outback Limited
|CVT
|31, 34
|$33,595
|$34,645
|Outback Touring
|CVT
|41
|$37,495
|$38,545
|Outback Onyx Edition XT
|CVT
|21, 22
|$35,145
|$36,195
|Outback Limited XT
|CVT
|32
|$37,995
|$39,045
|Outback Touring XT
|CVT
|41
|$39,945
|$40,995