In April last year, Subaru introduced the new Outback during the 2019 New York Auto Show and a few months later, it went on sale with a starting price of $26,645. Now, the rugged wagon, together with the Legacy, is entering the 2021 model year with a small price increase and a number of equipment upgrades across the range.

The two models will be at the company’s showrooms from October this year starting at $22,895 and $26,795 without destination and delivery, respectively for the 2012 Legacy and 2021 Outback. These figures represent a $150 bump over the 2020 pricing for both cars.

For the 2021 model year, all trim levels for both the Outback and Legacy get cornering full-LED headlights (low beam and high beam) as standard equipment, as well as a Passenger Seat Belt Reminder and Rear Seat Reminder. Meanwhile, the range-topping Outback Touring XT and Legacy Touring XT start from $40,995 and $37,070, respectively, while for the 2020 MY the prices were $39,695 and $35,895.

The 2021 Legacy will be available in a total of six trim levels - Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, Limited XT, and the aforementioned Touring XT. All models come with Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drive and either a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated or 2.4-liter turbocharged engine.

As for the 2021 Outback, it will remain on sale in Base, Premium, Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, Limited XT, and Touring XT trims. There’s a new color (Brilliant Bronze Metallic) available for the Premium trim, as well as two optional packages, adding goodies such as a hands-free electric tailgate, keyless access, moonroof, and larger infotainment screen.

2021 Legacy prices:

Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + Destination and Delivery Legacy CVT 01, 02 $22,895 $23,820 Legacy Premium CVT 11, 13, 15 $25,145 $26,070 Legacy Sport CVT 21, 27 $27,095 $28,020 Legacy Limited CVT 31, 34 $29,895 $30,820 Legacy Limited XT CVT 32 $34,445 $35,370 Legacy Touring XT CVT 41 $36,145 $37,070

2021 Outback prices:

Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + Destination and Delivery Outback CVT ‘01 $26,795 $27,845 Outback Premium CVT 11, 13, 15 $29,045 $30,095 Outback Limited CVT 31, 34 $33,595 $34,645 Outback Touring CVT 41 $37,495 $38,545 Outback Onyx Edition XT CVT 21, 22 $35,145 $36,195 Outback Limited XT CVT 32 $37,995 $39,045 Outback Touring XT CVT 41 $39,945 $40,995

