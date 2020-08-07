Sales start in October.

In April last year, Subaru introduced the new Outback during the 2019 New York Auto Show and a few months later, it went on sale with a starting price of $26,645. Now, the rugged wagon, together with the Legacy, is entering the 2021 model year with a small price increase and a number of equipment upgrades across the range.

The two models will be at the company’s showrooms from October this year starting at $22,895 and $26,795 without destination and delivery, respectively for the 2012 Legacy and 2021 Outback. These figures represent a $150 bump over the 2020 pricing for both cars.

Gallery: 2020 Subaru Outback

2020 Subaru Outback at the New York Auto Show
48 Photos
2020 Subaru Outback at the New York Auto Show 2020 Subaru Outback at the New York Auto Show 2020 Subaru Outback at the New York Auto Show 2020 Subaru Outback at the New York Auto Show 2020 Subaru Outback at the New York Auto Show 2020 Subaru Outback at the New York Auto Show 2020 Subaru Outback at the New York Auto Show

For the 2021 model year, all trim levels for both the Outback and Legacy get cornering full-LED headlights (low beam and high beam) as standard equipment, as well as a Passenger Seat Belt Reminder and Rear Seat Reminder. Meanwhile, the range-topping Outback Touring XT and Legacy Touring XT start from $40,995 and $37,070, respectively, while for the 2020 MY the prices were $39,695 and $35,895.

The 2021 Legacy will be available in a total of six trim levels - Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, Limited XT, and the aforementioned Touring XT. All models come with Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drive and either a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated or 2.4-liter turbocharged engine. 

Our Take:

2020 subaru outback xt onyx edition review 2020 Subaru Outback XT Onyx Edition Review: Rock Solid
2020 subaru legacy xt sedan review 2020 Subaru Legacy XT Review: Better Beneath The Surface

As for the 2021 Outback, it will remain on sale in Base, Premium, Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, Limited XT, and Touring XT trims. There’s a new color (Brilliant Bronze Metallic) available for the Premium trim, as well as two optional packages, adding goodies such as a hands-free electric tailgate, keyless access, moonroof, and larger infotainment screen.

2021 Legacy prices:

Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + Destination and Delivery
Legacy CVT 01, 02 $22,895 $23,820
Legacy Premium CVT 11, 13, 15 $25,145 $26,070
Legacy Sport CVT 21, 27 $27,095 $28,020
Legacy Limited CVT 31, 34 $29,895 $30,820
Legacy Limited XT CVT 32 $34,445 $35,370
Legacy Touring XT CVT 41 $36,145 $37,070

2021 Outback prices:

Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + Destination and Delivery
Outback CVT ‘01 $26,795 $27,845
Outback Premium CVT 11, 13, 15 $29,045 $30,095
Outback Limited CVT 31, 34 $33,595 $34,645
Outback Touring CVT 41 $37,495 $38,545
Outback Onyx Edition XT CVT 21, 22 $35,145 $36,195
Outback Limited XT CVT 32 $37,995 $39,045
Outback Touring XT CVT  41 $39,945 $40,995

Gallery: 2020 Subaru Legacy

2020 Subaru Legacy Live Photos
39 Photos
2020 Subaru Legacy Live Photos 2020 Subaru Legacy Live Photos 2020 Subaru Legacy Live Photos 2020 Subaru Legacy Live Photos 2020 Subaru Legacy Live Photos 2020 Subaru Legacy 2020 Subaru Legacy Live Photos
Source: Subaru