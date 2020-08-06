It's merely a flesh wound.

There have been some great looks at the 2021 Ford Bronco today like seeing it attempt the Rubicon Trail and showing off the Trail Turn Assist cornering feature. Now, there's an opportunity to see the aftermath of a hard day of rock crawling. These photos were originally on the Bronco6G forum, and Motor1.com received permission to republish them.

These SUVs left the trail showing some cosmetic damage. There are dents and scrapes all over the body. Of the three Broncos visible in these pictures, the one closest to the camera appears to have its front bumper end caps off. On the other two, there's visible damage to the section.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco Rubicon Trail Aftermath

2021 Ford Bronco Rubicon Trail Aftermath Lineup
4 Photos
2021 Ford Bronco Rubicon Trail Aftermath Lineup 2021 Ford Bronco Damage Rubicon Trail Front Bumper 2021 Ford Bronco Damage Rubicon Trail Skid Plate 2021 Ford Bronco Damage Rubicon Trail Headlight

One shot offers a great view of the skid plate, and the piece has lots of scrapes. This is a good thing, though. There are no holes in the panel, so we have to assume there's no damage to the vital mechanical parts that it's protecting.

Story developing...

See What The Bronco Can Do:

2021 ford bronco rubicon trail 2021 Ford Bronco Attempts Real Rock Crawling On Rubicon Trail
ford bronco trail turn assist 2021 Ford Bronco Shows Off Its Nifty Trail Turn Assist Feature
Source: Bronco 6G

Gallery: Ford Bronco Caught Climbing Rubicon Trail

2021 Ford Bronco Climbing Rubicon
6 Photos
2021 Ford Bronco Climbing Rubicon 2021 Ford Bronco Climbing Rubicon 2021 Ford Bronco Climbing Rubicon Lead Photo 2021 Ford Bronco Climbing Rubicon 2021 Ford Bronco Climbing Rubicon 2021 Ford Bronco Climbing Rubicon

Ford Bronco

Ford Bronco
Explore Reviews

More photos

2021 Ford Bronco Rubicon Trail Aftermath
2021 Ford Bronco Rubicon Trail Aftermath
2021 Ford Bronco Interactive Garage Configurator
2021 Ford Bronco Interactive Garage Configurator
Ford Bronco Rod Hall Race Truck Rendering
Ford Bronco Rod Hall Race Truck Rendering
Ford Bronco Pickup Rendering
Ford Bronco Pickup Rendering
2021 Ford Bronco
2021 Ford Bronco
Ford Bronco Model Comparisons
Ford Bronco Model Comparisons