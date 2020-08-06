There have been some great looks at the 2021 Ford Bronco today like seeing it attempt the Rubicon Trail and showing off the Trail Turn Assist cornering feature. Now, there's an opportunity to see the aftermath of a hard day of rock crawling. These photos were originally on the Bronco6G forum, and Motor1.com received permission to republish them.

These SUVs left the trail showing some cosmetic damage. There are dents and scrapes all over the body. Of the three Broncos visible in these pictures, the one closest to the camera appears to have its front bumper end caps off. On the other two, there's visible damage to the section.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco Rubicon Trail Aftermath

4 Photos

One shot offers a great view of the skid plate, and the piece has lots of scrapes. This is a good thing, though. There are no holes in the panel, so we have to assume there's no damage to the vital mechanical parts that it's protecting.

Story developing...