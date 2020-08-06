It’s official, the FIA World Rallycross Championship has announced that Ken Block will be racing in the latest 2020 Projekt E Series. The all-electric league will act as a support series to the existing rallycross program. As you could imagine, Block’s Ford won’t be difficult for his spotter to find in the field.

His chariot looks to be based on the Mk 8 Ford Fiesta rally chassis. Built by Stard Advanced Research & Development in Austria, the vehicle will supposedly produce over 600 horsepower (447.42 kilowatts) and 739 foot-pounds (1,000 newton-meters) of torque to all four wheels. The powertrain will be similar to that of the Tesla Cybertruck, with three electric motors that will be connected to all four wheels via a two-speed gearbox. While the vehicle’s estimated top speed of 150 mph (241 kph) isn’t terribly important for rallycross, we’d guess that its electric motors will produce savage acceleration off the line.

As you’d expect from Block, the car will stick out from the crowd with vibrant Hoonigan Racing livery. The theme looks to be carried over from his latest Escort RS Cosworth rally car with hits of blue, orange, white, and yellow. Along with the Gymkhana man’s flashy livery, his Fiesta also features plenty of Monster Energy logos from the long-time sponsor.

After pulling out of the top tier of the FIA World Rallycross Championship in 2017, we are curious to see what Block can do with his venture in the fresh support series. The racing looks ripe for competition with drivers like Mads Ostberg already confirmed.

We wonder if Ken’s outing in Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s Mach-E 1400 had anything to do with him going all-throttle, no-brakes into the new series. Regardless of previous results, we wish Ken all the best in his new venture.