It feels like ages ago, but Alfa revealed the Giulia GTAm in early March. It’s a four-door super sedan that takes the Giulia GTA and makes it less practical by offering it with just two seats, six-point harnesses, and a roll bar. How would you make it more impractical? Turn it into a mid-engine supercar, of course, though in the GTAm’s case, you’re only comprising trunk space.

The flipped layout rendering comes from Carlifestyle on Facebook, which has a new rendering of a mid-engined Giulia GTAm. The Alfa’s basis is the Ferrari 488 Pista. You can see the resemblance in the greenhouse and rear fenders with the intakes. The differences are at the front and rear, with both ends borrowing from the GTAm.

The Ferrari wears the Giulia’s sporty front end with the upside-down triangular grille and wide intakes present. That all sits on a face flanked by the sedan’s headlights. The reworked package fits surprisingly well. Alfas have a distinct front-end look with the grille, and it doesn’t always translate well to a new design, but it works well in the rendering.

While the GTAm gets an updated version of the company’s 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6, it may not produce enough oomph for the mid-engine version. The mill makes 533 horsepower (398 kilowatts) in the sedan, which is plenty in most applications. However, for reference, the Pista produces 711 hp (530 kW) from its 3.9-liter V8. The mid-engine Alfa may need an upgrade.

A mid-engine Alfa Romeo won’t happen anytime soon. FCA CEO Mike Manley said late last year during an earnings teleconference that the automaker would “significantly scale back” the brand’s new portfolio due to reduced spending. That appears to have included the GTV and the mid-engine 8V, as rumors from 2019 suggest Alfa shelved these new models.