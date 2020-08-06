Hide press release Show press release

SPECIAL DELIVERY: 2 MILLION-DOLLAR 2021 LC 500 CONVERTIBLE AUCTIONED FOR CHARITY ROLLS HOME

AUGUST 05, 2020

One-of-One 2021 LC 500 Convertible Delivered to Winning Bidder

First LC 500 Convertible Off Assembly Line and First Delivered in U.S.

2-Million-Dollar Bid Split Between Boys & Girls Clubs of America & Bob Woodruff Foundation

LC 500 Convertible VIN 100001 Based on Structural Blue Inspiration Series

PLANO, Texas (August 5, 2020) – After a quick, three-minute trip across the Barrett-Jackson auction block, a unique LC 500 Convertible raised an impressive 2 million dollars for charity, with 100 percent of the hammer price going to two charities: Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Bob Woodruff Foundation. After production started last month for the all-new flagship Lexus convertible, the winning bidder – none other than Dealer Principal of Stevinson Lexus of Lakewood in Colorado, Kent Stevinson – was able to take delivery on the prize for his winning bid.

The 2021 LC 500 Convertible has certainly turned heads since its debut at the LA Auto Show last year, but the one-of-one convertible auctioned this past January at the Barrett-Jackson event in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a collector’s dream. Based on the limited Inspiration Series, it features stunning Structural Blue exterior paint, elegant white semi-aniline leather-trimmed interior, unique blue brake calipers and Liquid Platinum accents. Aside from being the first convertible off the line, one of its more collector-worthy traits is its VIN ending in 100001. Of course, Stevinson was incredibly excited to lay eyes on it for the first time.

“To actually see the car eight months later from seeing the prototype at Barrett-Jackson, it was quite the presentation and it hits you that this is vehicle number one,” he said. The experience was also unique for Stevinson in that he was able to see first-hand the vehicle evolve from concept to final production. “When I was on the Lexus Dealer Council I saw the prototype of the convertible, so just knowing you are taking delivery on the first one is really something.”

Although Stevinson was excited to take possession of the vehicle, being able to raise money for charities was the most rewarding part of the experience for him.

“The Bob Woodruff Foundation does an enormous amount for veterans and their families, and that hits close to home, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, their history and what they’ve done, particularly in these times when kids are at odds with not going to school. To think that you did this back in January to support these great causes but how now you see the support with the times – I couldn’t be happier,” he said. “With Lexus providing a beautiful car, Barrett-Jackson waiving all their fees, and me buying the car … it’s just a win-win for everyone. The end results will have a lasting effect. You couldn’t hope for much more than that.”

The unique vehicle that Stevinson won is not only the first off the assembly line but also the first to be delivered in the country. Along with the auction vehicle comes a host of special items, such as a framed sketch of the LC 500 Convertible by the Chief Designer Tadao Mori, an engine cover signed by the President of Lexus International Koji Sato and the Chief Engineer Yasushi Muto, a portfolio with production-line photos and a one-of-one certificate signed by the President of Lexus International, the Chief Engineer and the General Manager of the Motomachi plant, Hiroyoshi Ninoyu, where the vehicle was produced. It’s a special vehicle for a special bid – one that raised a lot of money for two great causes.

“We couldn’t be happier to usher in the launch of the all-new LC 500 Convertible by raising 2 million dollars for two deserving charities,” said David Christ, Group Vice President and General Manager for the Lexus division. “With Mr. Stevinson’s generous winning bid, it just proves we have the absolute best dealers in the industry!”

Every cent raised from the auction of the LC 500 Convertible has been donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Boys & Girls Clubs of America focuses on creating after-school programs for kids and teens across the nation, with the goal being “To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.” Bob Woodruff Foundation creates programs for veterans, service members and their families. It was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was injured covering the war in Iraq, and he has since led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today’s veterans.

For more information about the Bob Woodruff Foundation, please visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org. For more information about the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, please visit bgca.org.

The all-new 2021 LC 500 Convertible will be arriving at Lexus dealerships this month. For more information, please visit Lexus.com or the Lexus newsroom.