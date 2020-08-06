It’s not like we didn’t know this would happen. Both Ford and Buick announced Fusion and Regal production would end after the 2020 model year. That time is now. The Detroit Bureau is reporting that Ford ended Fusion production on July 31 while GM Authority cites “sources” that Regal and Regal TourX production is over.

Ford announced its shift from sedans to crossovers, SUVs, and trucks back in April 2018, putting the Taurus, Fiesta, Fusion, and Focus on the chopping block in the US. Buick’s confirmation of the Regal’s demise came in late 2019 when the brand’s communications manager confirmed that the automaker would discontinue the model after the 2020 model year.

The shift isn’t surprising at this point. In 2019, nearly 90 percent of Buick sales had been crossovers. At Ford, the automaker has been working on expanding its portfolio with new SUVs and crossovers like the Mustang Mach-E, the two-and four-door Bronco, and the smaller Bronco Sport. The segment could account for up to 90 percent of the company’s sales in the coming years. There’s also the rumored Maverick pickup that’ll slot below the Ranger. Buick has introduced a redesigned Envision crossover for 2021 while bolstering its lineup with the Encore GX.

The discontinued production of the Fusion and Regal comes after several other models faced similar fates, many of which are from American manufactures. GM has seen several sedans disappear like the Chevy Impala, Buick LaCrosse, Cadillac CT6, Chevy Cruze, and others.

Not all the sedans are dead, yet. Production of the Lincoln Continental continues, though 2020 will be the model’s last year. It’ll join the MKZ as the brand’s other dead sedan. Toyota and Honda are continuing to cater to sedan customers, though even Honda is buckling under changing consumer demand. Last month, the company announced it would discontinue the Fit and Civic Coupe. However, if GM design chief Michael Simcoe is to be believed, sedans will make a return.