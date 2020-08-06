The 2021 Ford Bronco has a Trail Turn Assist feature that uses torque vectoring on the rear axle to decrease the SUV's turning radius. The tech gives the vehicle the ability to get through tight bends more easily. Seeing the system in action really shows it off, though, and this brief video is a great demonstration.

In the clip, a camouflaged, two-door Bronco is in an open section of the desert. It accelerates forward and then steers to the left. The Trail Turn Assist makes a noticeable difference. The inside rear wheel is stopped, and the vehicle appears to pivot around this point.

Drivers can activate Trail Turn Assist from one of the buttons on top of the center console. The other controls on this panel are the switches for the front and rear differential locks, turning off the stability control, and hazard lights.

All signs point to the 2021 Bronco being a very capable off-roader. There are two available four-wheel-drive systems: a standard part-time setup or optional piece with on-demand high-range four-wheel-drive engagement.

There's also the optional Sasquatch package that adds lots of off-roading tech. It includes 17-inch wheels with 35-inch tires, front and rear locking differentials, and position-sensitive Billstein dampers.

The available 12.0-inch infotainment system includes over 1,000 pre-loaded trail maps, so owners can know what's happening ahead even on a path that's new to them.

The Bronco will be on sale in spring 2021. Getting one might be difficult, though, because there are already over 230,000 reservations for the SUV. Some of these folks might be waiting for 18 months to get their vehicle.