Cadillac is fashionably late to the EV party, but it’s ready to make up for the lost time by entering the hottest segment of the market – the SUV. Originally scheduled to debut in April, the Lyriq is finally being unveiled today after a delay prompted by the coronavirus outbreak disrupting the entire automotive industry and the whole world we might add.

While it won’t be the final version of the electric SUV, we’re going to see the next best thing. Cadillac has previously referred to the Lyriq as a “mostly production-intent” product. The American luxury brand has extensively previewed its first EV, starting in January with an unnamed zero-emissions crossover before releasing teasers of the version we’re going to see today.

Expect an overall exterior design as sleek as a Range Rover Velar, along with a high-tech interior dominated by a gigantic 33-inch-long display with a one-piece curved glass. A generous wheelbase will provide ample rear legroom, further improved by the better packaging an EV typically has compared to a vehicle powered by a combustion engine.

As far as the underpinnings are concerned, the Lyriq is being developed from the ground up as an EV rather than an electric conversion of an existing platform featuring a traditional powertrain. General Motors’ new modular platform tailored to electric vehicles will have support for Utlium batteries with capacities varying from 50 kWh to 200 kWh.

This will all be possible following a $2.2-billion investment in Detroit to build electric SUV and pickup trucks, including a Hummer revival under the GMC banner.

Much like the other electric vehicles planned by Cadillac – including the Celestiq sedan – the Lyriq adopts a real name rather than an uninspiring alpha-numeric moniker. These two EVs could be followed by a “Symobliq” judging by a recent trademark with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The livestream will start at 7 PM EDT / 11 PM GMT.