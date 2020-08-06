Through the years, Koenigsegg has invented and/or patented a number of very interesting tech solutions, including a steering wheel-mounted gyroscopic speedometer and a single-piece carbon fiber wheel, which saves up to 44 pounds (20 kilograms) of unsprung mass. With the Jesko Absolut, the Swedish company basically reached its engineering peak, at least for now, developing a car that’s theoretically capable of reaching 330 miles per hour (531 kilometers per hour).

This particular car is currently on tour around Europe and was recently filmed being unloaded from a trailer in Puerto Banús, a marina located in the area of Nueva Andalucía, to the southwest of Marbella in Spain. That’s where Koenigsegg has a showroom and the video at the top of this page shows the arrival of five cars from the brand.

Gallery: Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut

7 Photos

While that’s pretty interesting itself, a little detail caught our attention and intrigued us even more. If you jump to the 13:20-minute mark of the video, you’ll witness the Jesko Absolut being pushed by Koenigsegg employees and steered with a very interesting device. It seems to be an external steering wheel, somehow attached to the vehicle’s steering system.

It’s worth noting that the steering wheel was actually attached to the rear end of the car. At some point, you can see the operator unintentionally detaching it and quickly putting it back to an operating position. It looks like a simple generic wheel and, honestly, the whole thing is absolutely new to us and we are not pretty sure what’s going on under the cover.

If you have the time, watch the whole video and stay focused after the 12-minute mark. We’d like to hear your opinion - how is that external steering wheel working? And why is it such a rare feature?