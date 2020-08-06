When it comes to pricing, history has thought us that vehicles typically get more expensive with the model year switch. These price bumps are partially justified as automakers throw in more standard equipment, although that’s not always the case. When Ford introduced the latest-generation Explorer last year, the base model came with a $400 increase over its predecessor. Fast forward to the 2021MY, Ford Authority has some good news to share.

Entering its second model year, the midsize SUV is receiving a significant price cut regardless of the trim level you’re interested in. Case in point, the entry-level model is now $540 cheaper than before, so it starts from $32,225 in rear-wheel-drive form and $34,225 if you want the all-paw model. It’s the smallest of the price cuts Ford has prepared for the 2021MY.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Explorer ST And XLT Sport

8 Photos

At the other end of the spectrum, the biggest price reduction is for the flagship Platinum AWD model as Ford has shaved off a whopping $3,770, meaning that it now starts at $54,480. The Blue Oval is also making the Limited trim in both RWD and AWD flavors more attractive by erasing $3,670 from the asking price. Fancy the Explorer ST? It’s now $2,135 cheaper than before and starts at $52,605.

On average, the Explorer is about $2,572 more attainable than the 2020MY. Ford is also reducing the asking price for the Equipment Group 202A by $600 to $3,540. If you’re wondering what sort of goodies this extra kit gets you, it adds LED fog lamps, remote start system, eight-way adjustable passenger seat, and the ActiveX seating material.

As previously reported, the 2021 Explorer is going through additional changes. The XLT trim is gaining a Sport Appearance Package while the ST will receive a few tweaks inside the cabin. Ford will widen the color palette and might introduce an off-road-oriented derivative. The model year switch will come into effect on September 21 when production of the revised SUV is scheduled to start at Ford’s plant in Chicago where it’s built alongside the fancier Lincoln Aviator.

While sales of the sixth-generation model were somewhat slow in the beginning, the revamped Explorer has lately been gaining traction among SUV buyers. In the first six months of the year, Ford sold 101,149 units in the United States or approximately 14 percent more than in the January – June 2019 interval.