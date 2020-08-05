The 2021 Ford Bronco looks like it’ll be worthy of the name and badge, following in the off-road-capable footsteps of previous generations. However, one vintage aspect Ford apparently left in the past are the wild retro graphics the automaker once offered on the SUV. Artist Kevin Foutz, a member of the Ford Bronco 2021 Facebook group, decided to conjure up some unofficial renderings of the new Bronco wearing some slick graphics.

The most eye-catching are the ones that mimic the graphics packages of the late 1970s and early 1980s. At the time, Ford offered a Freewheeling Package that consisted of pinstripe graphics along the body side, hood, tailgate, and B-pillar. It’s often characterized by a blend of oranges, browns, reds, and yellows. At the time, the graphics often came with other upgrades like different gauges, a soft-wrap steering wheel, fog lights, and more.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco Vintage Renderings

The other two retro liveries pay homage to Ford’s Tu-Tone packages ranging from simple accent striping to Deluxe and Victoria Tu-Tone packages that added color to the roof, hood, and body sides, or some other similar combination depending on the year, though the Bronco has been extended a bit over the 2021 two-door. The other stripes and graphics are much more modern in their execution, with one falling over the front fender before shooting down the side like the sides tripes of the Mustang Boss 302. The playful entry is the beat-up rusted livery that looks eager for a starring role in the next apocalyptic Hollywood blockbuster.

For now, these will remain unofficial renderings of what Ford could offer. Ford does plan to offer over 200 factory-backed accessories when the Bronco launches next spring, but there’s no indication any of those would be retro-looking graphics. However, an aftermarket company could design its own liveries, recreating the classic packages or inventing new ones. The Bronco will likely have a robust aftermarket, and there’ll be graphics packages and wraps, and we bet some will look vintage.