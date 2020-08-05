Sim-racing games tend to come in two flavors: pure driving simulators, designed to re-create the experience as accurately as possible, and arcade type sims where driving mechanics tend to be more forgiving. Where will Project Cars 3 reside within the sim-racing world? Let’s take a look at the latest trailer and find out.

As is said in the video description, the latest installment in the Project Cars franchise will allow you to buy, own, personalize, upgrade, and customize your vehicles. Aside from just being menial tasks, these features hint at a career mode where players will be able to start at the weekend warrior level and endure the journey to becoming a motorsports superstar.

Aside from vehicle modifications, it appears that Project Cars 3 will have a wealth of automobiles for users to choose from. Some of the greatest hits include the Koenigsegg Jesko and the recently refreshed Porsche 935 racecar. Aside from flagship vehicles of the current crop of global manufacturers, the same variety seen in Project Cars 2 can be expected in the latest installment. The trailer features everything from formula cars racing at Laguna Seca to Group 5 racers battling it out on the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

From a brief glance, it appears that PC3 is leaning towards the arcade realm. While we can’t comment on exact driving mechanics from the trailer alone, the Forza-type upgrade system caters to the casual gamer. That said, the game has much more to offer than pimping your ride and being your avatar’s fashion advisor.

Regardless of whether you play these games on a couch with a gamepad or a sim-rig with all the bells and whistles, it appears that Project Cars 3 has something to offer.