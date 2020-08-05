Arguably one of the biggest challenges in driving a supercar is not scraping the nose on slight inclines. That goes for any low-slung car, though mid-engine machines like the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette tend to stand out more than most. As such, the C8's nose-lifting option is a prized add-on for buyers, and it appears General Motors is keen to capitalize on it even further.

The C8's Front Lift Suspension option will reportedly cost $500 more in 2021, according to GM Authority. Presently, the option is a $1,495 add-on for 2020 Corvettes but that goes up to $1,995 next year. The system uses hydraulics to raise the ‘Vette’s nose two inches at speeds below 24 mph. There is no mention of changes to the system that might account for the 33-percent price increase.

At this time, it’s also unknown if the feature will be offered on the base 1LT Stingray for 2021. The Front Lift Suspension option is only offered for 2LT and 3LT models, with the 2LT trim starting at $67,295 including destination fees. As such, the cheapest 2020 Corvette available with the front-lift feature is $68,790.

Unfortunately for buyers, there really isn’t a way to get a 2020 Corvette with the less-expensive front-lift option unless an order is already in place. Production was initially delayed due to the 2019 UAW strike, then coronavirus saw the entire auto industry shut down for several weeks through the spring of 2020. Technically speaking, Corvette production never really stopped, but parts shortages still brought C8 assembly to a virtual standstill. 2020 production is extended through November of this year, at which point 2021 production will begin.

In June we reported that Chevrolet Corvette Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter said the base price for the 2021 C8 would remain under the $60,000 threshold. If this latest news on the front-lift price increase proves accurate, it will be interesting to see what other costs click upward when the 2021 configurator goes live later this year.