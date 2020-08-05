You have to wait until November to get the range-topping GT model.

The Kia K5 is the new name for the Optima, after carrying the alpha-numeric moniker in South Korea for years. Now you can build the sharply styled sedan online to find out how much your ideal example costs. Opting for the range-topping GT grade and ticking every option box results in a four-door that costs $37,950 (after the $965 destination fee).

The base K5 LX starts at $23,490 before the destination fee. Moving up the lineup, there's the LXS for $24,490, $25,390 GT-Line, $27,990 EX, and $30,490 GT. The range-topping grade isn't available until November, according to the brand's configurator.

While lesser grades of the K5 use a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts), the GT gets a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four with 290 hp (216 kW) and 311 pound-feet (422 Newton-meters). This gearbox runs through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The K5 GT benefits from a sport-tuned suspension and rides on 19-inch. Inside, there's a sport steering wheel with paddle shifters for operating the eight-speed gearbox. A USB charging port is on the center console, and there' LED interior lighting.

The major option for the range-topping K5 is the GT1 Package for $4,000. It adds full LED headlights to the exterior. Inside, the front seats are ventilated, and the passenger's chair has 10-way power adjustability and two-way power lumbar support. The driver grips a heated steering wheel. The improved infotainment system measures 10.25 inches and has navigation. The stereo plays through a 12-speaker stereo.

The GT1 Package also updates the safety assistance suite. It adds forward collision avoidance with cyclist detection, navigation-based adaptive cruise control, highway driving assist, and rear parking collision avoidance assist.

There are also lots of individual accessories to add. The items include a $30 cargo hook, $50 cargo net, $60 wheel locks, $75 rear bumper applique, $95 cargo mat, $110 LED trunk light, $115 cargo tray, $115 mud guards, $120 trunk cargo management system, $155 carpeted floor mats, $200 paint protection package, $275 puddle lamps, $300 illuminated scuff plates, and $350 auto-dimming rearview mirror.

