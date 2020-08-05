After years of rumors, a subcompact crossover from GMC is allegedly closer than ever to getting a green light for production. Insider sources told GM Authority about the brand seriously considering whether to add this new vehicle to the lineup.

The smaller GMC would allegedly share the modular platform that underpins the Chevrolet Trailblazer and Buick Encore GX. The insiders claim to GM Authority that the new model would be "highly differentiated" from the existing ones, though.

The last time that we heard about the subcompact GMC crossover was in August 2019 when the brand had allegedly dropped plans for developing the vehicle. At the time, company execs reasoned that they wanted to focus on trucks and the rugged AT4 trim level.

At the 2010 North American International Auto Show, the GMC Granite concept (in the gallery above) showed how a subcompact crossover from the brand might look. The ultra boxy vehicle could have been an interesting competitor against the Kia Soul, which was still a fresh entry on the market at the time.

In the years after the Granite's debut, there were reports of it or a similarly sized crossover joining the GMC range. However, the model never arrived.

If the subcompact GMC is really happening this time, then it's going to be years before it can be in showrooms. Even using the existing, modular platform, developing a new vehicle takes time.

The next new GMC that we know is on the way is the Hummer EV. The electric pickup gets a full unveiling this fall and goes on sale in autumn of 2021. The high-tech truck has over 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts) and removable roof panels to enjoy nature while quietly off-roading.