Spoiler alert: The AMG G-Wagen wins.
When two identical cars with launch control meet at the drag strip, it all comes down to the driver's reaction to determine the winner. Mind you, these two Mercedes-AMG G63s from the current generation are not exactly the same as while the red one is completely stock, the murdered-out G-Wagen has 23-inch Vossen wheels and an aftermarket body kit. The latter likely has an impact on the off-roader’s aerodynamics, and we all know the reputable SUV already has the drag coefficient of a brick.
Carwow’s Mat Watson and YouTuber Yianni got together with their G63s to figure out which of the two had a quicker reaction time in a series of drag races. Rather than settling the dispute with a classic best two out of three race after each won a duel, they climbed onto the passenger seat and let their girlfriends take control of the high-powered SUVs.
The more aggressive-looking G63 was the overall winner, although the red G63 triumphed in the rolling race in third gear from 50 mph (80 km/h) thanks to better gear changes. Not only that, but Mat Watson’s girlfriend also won in the brake test duel despite actually going 10 mph higher than the pre-established 70-mph velocity.
The all-around winner here is the G63 as, despite its boxy shape and hefty weight, it’s still seriously quick off the line. When Mercedes was developing the G-Class in the 1970s, performance at the drag strip was obviously not important as the main goal was to give it exceptional off-road chops. That said, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine with 577 hp on tap in the latest G63 enables a sports car-like acceleration, with 0 to 60 mph taking just four and a half seconds.
A quarter-mile run in 12.5 seconds achieved by a vehicle that weighs 5,845 pounds (2,651 kilograms) is no easy feat. Factor in the high level of luxury and tech you'd expect from a Mercedes, it's no wonder the G-Class is still going strong after more than 40 years.