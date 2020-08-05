Hide press release Show press release

NOVITEC customizes the new McLaren GT

Sporty-elegant carbon aerodynamic-enhancement components

Hi-tech forged wheels with 20 and 21-inch diameter

Engine tuning up to 520 kW / 707 hp output and 714 Nm torque

Zero – 100 km/h in 3.0 seconds and 333 km/h top speed

McLaren has redefined the story of the "Grand Touring" automotive category with the new GT: Mid-engine design instead of traditional front-mounted engine, two trunks, more space in the cockpit, and lightweight construction, which in concert with the twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine ensures an outstanding driving experience.

This makes the McLaren GT an excellent basis for exclusive customization the NOVITEC way. For decades, the German company has been one of the most renowned refinement specialists for the world's most exclusive automobiles.

To give the car even more thrilling looks, the NOVITEC designers and engineers developed an aerodynamic-enhancement kit for the GT that had to prove its qualities in the wind tunnel. In addition, the staggered combination of 20 and 21-inch hi-tech forged wheels on the front and rear axle characterizes the look. They were developed in cooperation with American manufacturer Vossen. NOVITEC also offers sport springs tailored to these wheels, which lower the ride height of the two-seater by about 25 millimeters.

Another focal point of the product range is performance. There are three different NOVITEC tuning kits, which squeeze up to 520 kW / 707 hp and 714 Nm torque out of the engine

With it, the mid-engine Gran Tourismo does away with the sprint from rest to 100 km/h in just 3.0 seconds and reaches a new top speed of up to 333 km/h.

Also part of the product lineup: a stainless high-performance exhaust system and metal catalysts.

NOVITEC also offers interior refinement in a virtually endless variety of colors and with utmost precision of workmanship at customer request.

The domain of the NOVITEC designers for decades has been the development of aerodynamic-enhancement components for the world's fastest cars. For a car as fast as the McLaren GT, it is not only the sporty-elegant looks that play a central role, but primarily also the aerodynamic efficiency. To this end, the company conducted extensive wind tunnel tests. The NOVITEC bodywork components are manufactured with a naked-carbon finish.

The two-piece NOVITEC update for the front bumper gives the mid-engine sports car an even more striking face. What is more: The chin spoiler also reduces front-axle lift, which further improves the handling stability at high speeds. The carbon surrounds on the outer air intakes optimize the airflow to the radiators and front brakes.

From the side, the NOVITEC rocker panels give the GT a sleeker and lower visual stance than the production car. In addition, the designers developed carbon scoops for the upper air intakes of the two side sections of the vehicle. They direct the airflow even more precisely into the engine bay.

The rear end of the refined McLaren receives some added visual sporty character with the three-piece NOVITEC carbon rear spoiler, which further sharpens the profile of the production spoiler. It also increases rear-axle downforce.

The design of the NOVITEC MC3 wheels for the GT, which Vossen produces for the German refinement specialist, is equally sophisticated. Thanks to the use of state-of-the-art forging technology, these wheels with seven delicate twin spokes offer an optimal combination of lightweight construction and strength. The rims were designed to make optimal use of the space in the fender wells. Thanks to their different diameters at the front and rear, they put even greater emphasis on the wedge shape of the mid-engine sports car. The front axle runs on size 8.5Jx20 wheels with 245/30 ZR 20 high-performance tires. The rear axle is fitted with tires of size 325/25 ZR 21 on 12Jx21 forged rims.

NOVITEC sport springs lower the ride height of the two-seater by about 25 millimeters without adversely affecting the relatively high ride quality of the GT.

The four-liter, eight-cylinder engine with two turbochargers in the McLaren offers an excellent starting point for powerful tuning. The NOVITEC power plant engineers have developed three different performance kits for the GT. The centerpiece of all variants is the NOVITEC N-TRONIC module, which governs the engine with new mapping for injection and ignition while recalibrating the boost pressure control. The plug-and-play auxiliary control unit is adapted to the electronic engine controls of the vehicle.

In the most powerful stage, which additionally comprises a NOVITEC RACE high-performance exhaust system, the engine pumps out an extra 64 kW / 87 hp and heaves 84 Nm more torque on the crankshaft. This means that the V8 with NOVITEC tuning delivers an impressive 520 kW / 707 hp at 7,450 rpm and produces a peak torque of 714 Nm at 6,250 rpm!

Thus empowered, the NOVITEC-refined Brit becomes even more dynamic: The tuned two-seater hits a 100 km/h after just 3.0 seconds. The top speed increases to 333 km/h. On the road, the NOVITEC performance upgrade is evident not only in the further improved figures for acceleration and top speed, but also in an even faster throttle response and even punchier torque.

As an optimal complement to the engine tuning, NOVITEC also offers a finely tuned stainless high-performance exhaust for the McLaren GT. In addition, the product range includes high-efficiency, thermally insulated 100-cell sports catalysts.

A further specialty of the NOVITEC refinement range lies in the interior. This includes meticulously finished all-leather and Alcantara interiors, which can be fashioned in any desired color and many different upholstery layouts.