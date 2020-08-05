30 years after the Chrysler Lamborghini Portofino concept, Ferrari replaced the California T with a hardtop convertible named after the same village in Italy. It would seem the peeps from Maranello are eager to give the 2+2 grand tourer a nip and tuck judging by our own spy shots (below) and this newly surfaced video (above) courtesy of Varryx on YouTube.

What puzzles us the most is the generous use of camouflage on a prototype that appears to be virtually identical to the current Portofino. It must be hiding something we can’t see due to the black and white makeup, but we’ll just have to patiently wait for Ferrari to take off the body wrap to reveal the updated metal.

Gallery: Ferrari Portofino facelift spy photos

20 Photos

An educated guess would be Ferrari is testing the 2021 Portofino that showed up about a month ago in EPA documents. It revealed a possible bump in power for the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8, taking the output from the current 591 hp to a Roma-matching 612 hp. The extra 21 prancing horses could come together with an eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission – also à la Roma – replacing the existing seven-speed DCT.

With a bit more power and an upgraded gearbox, the 2021 Ferrari Portofino could be a tad quicker in the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) run than the current version. As a reminder, the model available today completes the task in three and a half seconds and needs 10.8 seconds for the 0-124 mph (0-200 km/h) sprint before topping out at more than 199 mph (320 km/h).

Considering EPA lists the updated Portofino as a 2021 model year, it means Ferrari will introduce the revised cabrio in the following months. 2020 hasn’t been a great year for the Italian brand as the coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on sales, with deliveries in the first six months dropping by 22 percent compared to 2019 to 4,127 cars.

The second quarter of this year was terrible in terms of sales, with shipments effectively halved compared to Q2 2019 as Ferrari only moved 1,389 units. Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the company still plans to introduce two new models later this year, possibly the SF90 Stradale Spider and the hardcore 812.