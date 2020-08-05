Back in May, there was a bit of outrage – a Jeep Trackhawk beat a Chevrolet Corvette C8 in a drag race. It was, of course, an unfair match since the Corvette C8 there was in stock form (it was Chevy Dude) and the Trackhawk was upgraded up to 900 horsepower. It beat the mid-engine Corvette by almost a full second.

This time, let's witness a fairer matchup between the two. Hennessey Performance pitted a stock Jeep Trackhawk against a fairly stock Corvette C8 (it's equipped with a stainless steel exhaust system). Guess this puts these two cars on the same ground.

On a side note, the souped-up Grand Cherokee here was about to get an HPE1000 upgrade from Hennesey, so this was its last hurrah before some serious updates. Before you watch the video, let's compare the numbers first.

As we all know by now, the Corvette C8 is powered by a 6.2-liter naturally-aspirated V8 that produces 495 horsepower (361 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque. The C8's secret weapon is its aggressive gearing and the intelligent design of the dual-clutch transmission, which allows the mid-engine Vette to reach 60 so quickly.

On the other hand, the stock Grand Cherokee Trackhawk has a supercharged V8 that makes 707 hp (527 kW) and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of twists. Sure it makes a lot more than the Corvette, but keep in mind that the Chevy is also a lot lighter than the Jeep.

With these facts laid out, which do you think won this straight-line race? The lighter Vette or the more powerful Trackhawk? The video is embedded on top, but don't hesitate to let us know what you think in the comments section below.