The hatchback starts at $30,900.
Last month, Mazda gave its compact offering a serious power upgrade. The Japanese automaker introduced the 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo, packing a turbocharger under the hood while powering all four wheels. When it arrives later this year, it'll have a starting price of $30,845 (prices include the $945 destination charge) for the sedan version. Those wanting the hatchback will pay $31,845 to start.
The turbocharged 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G 2.5T four-cylinder engine produces 227 horsepower (169 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. But that's on 87 octane fuel. Upgrade at the pump to premium 93 octane, and the engine unlocks extra power, now producing 250 hp (186 kW) and 320 lb-ft (434 Nm) of torque. It pairs with an automatic gearbox – there's no manual available – and it comes with all-wheel drive.
Gallery: 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo
The Turbo's price is quite the premium over the entry-level trim of each body style. The sedan, for 2021, starts at $22,445, while the hatchback begins at $23,445. However, Mazda packs the Turbo models with plenty of goodies. Standard features include a power moonroof, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, LED headlights and DRLs, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and more. That doesn’t include the safety features like radar cruise control and lane-keep assist.
A Premium Plus Package is available, starting at $2,550 for the sedan and $2,850 for the hatch. It adds a glossy black trunk lid spoiler on the sedan and a roof-mounted spoiler on the hatch. The pack also adds more safety features like automatic braking during reverse and an upgraded 360-degree View Monitor camera system.
The 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo will arrive at US dealers by the end of the year. Naturally aspirated models with the SkyActiv-G 2.0 and 2.5 engines begin arriving in showrooms this month.
2021 MAZDA3 2.5 TURBO FULL REVEAL
RVINE, Calif. (August 4, 2020) – The 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo, generated resounding excitement with owners and fans when it was announced in July. Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today shares the first full look at the 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo hatchback with a launch film and image gallery.
The well-appointed and stylish Mazda3 2.5 Turbo is equipped with an impressive engine capable of delivering 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque on premium fuel (or 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque on regular fuel) and standard i-Activ all-wheel drive system. Sophistication with an edge.
The Mazda3 2.5 Turbo hatchback with Premium Plus package shown in the launch film is equipped with the available Appearance Package that builds on its award-wining design by adding a more aggressive feel. The turbo hatchback offers two Appearance Package options. With the Premium Plus package, the front air dam and rear roof spoiler come standard, and the upgraded Appearance Package includes a rear diffuser and side sill extensions. Additionally, all four aerodynamic accessories can be equipped on the standard Mazda3 2.5 Turbo hatchback with its own Appearance Package option. New BBS 18-inch gloss black forged wheels are available on all Mazda3 models. A full list of accessories can be found and ordered at Accessories.MazdaUSA.com or through a local Mazda dealership2.
With many options available to those interested in the 2021 Mazda3, every fan can find the ideal hatchback or sedan that best fits their lifestyle. For those who would like to be the first to have the Mazda3 2.5 Turbo to arrive in their driveway, interested fans can speak to a Mazda representative now that will collect details on their preferred Mazda3 2.5 Turbo and answer select product questions.
The starting MSRP3 for the 2021 Mazda3 is $20,500 while the Mazda3 2.5 Turbo will start at $29,900. For more information or to speak with a Mazda representative, please visit: https://www.mazdausa.com/vehicles/2021-mazda3-turbo.
MSRP4 FOR THE 2021 MAZDA3 IS AS FOLLOWS
Drivetrain
Sedan
Hatchback
Mazda3 2.0
FWD
$20,500
–
Mazda3 2.5 S
FWD
$21,500
$22,500
Mazda3 2.5 S w/ Select Package
FWD
$22,700
$23,700
AWD
$24,100
$25,100
Mazda3 2.5 S w/ Preferred Package
FWD
$24,350
$25,350
AWD
$25,750
$26,750
Mazda3 2.5 S (6MT) w/ Premium Package
FWD
–
$27,850
Mazda3 2.5 S w/ Premium Package
FWD
$26,850
$27,850
AWD
$28,250
$29,250
Mazda3 2.5 Turbo
AWD
$29,900
$30,900
Mazda3 2.5 Turbo w/ Premium Plus
AWD
$32,450
$33,750
ACCESSORIES PACKAGE
BBS 18-inch gloss black forged wheel (price per wheel)
$918.95
Aero Kit for Mazda3 2.5 Turbo hatchback
w/ Premium Plus Package
$1,075
w/o Premium Plus Package
$1,900
PREMIUM PAINT COLORS
Soul Red Crystal
$595
Machine Gray Metallic
$495
Snowflake White Pearl Mica
$395
Fans are encouraged to download the MyMazda mobile app to receive exclusive Mazda content as it becomes available (must have push notifications turned on), including the latest information on Mazda3 2.5 Turbo, which is expected to arrive in dealerships by the end of this year.