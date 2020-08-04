Last month, Mazda gave its compact offering a serious power upgrade. The Japanese automaker introduced the 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo, packing a turbocharger under the hood while powering all four wheels. When it arrives later this year, it'll have a starting price of $30,845 (prices include the $945 destination charge) for the sedan version. Those wanting the hatchback will pay $31,845 to start.

The turbocharged 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G 2.5T four-cylinder engine produces 227 horsepower (169 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. But that's on 87 octane fuel. Upgrade at the pump to premium 93 octane, and the engine unlocks extra power, now producing 250 hp (186 kW) and 320 lb-ft (434 Nm) of torque. It pairs with an automatic gearbox – there's no manual available – and it comes with all-wheel drive.

The Turbo's price is quite the premium over the entry-level trim of each body style. The sedan, for 2021, starts at $22,445, while the hatchback begins at $23,445. However, Mazda packs the Turbo models with plenty of goodies. Standard features include a power moonroof, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, LED headlights and DRLs, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and more. That doesn’t include the safety features like radar cruise control and lane-keep assist.

A Premium Plus Package is available, starting at $2,550 for the sedan and $2,850 for the hatch. It adds a glossy black trunk lid spoiler on the sedan and a roof-mounted spoiler on the hatch. The pack also adds more safety features like automatic braking during reverse and an upgraded 360-degree View Monitor camera system.

The 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo will arrive at US dealers by the end of the year. Naturally aspirated models with the SkyActiv-G 2.0 and 2.5 engines begin arriving in showrooms this month.