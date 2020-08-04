With the introduction of the 2018 model year, the Hyundai Accent lost its hatchback version in the United States. Currently, the brand’s entry-level model is available only as a sedan in America, and you will no longer be able to order it in Canada after the 2020 model year.

In a surprise move, Hyundai Canada has decided to discontinue the Accent hatchback once the 2020 MY version is done. The decision comes just a year after the South Korean company dropped the Accent sedan from Canada and basically leaves the country with no Accent offering for the time being.

Gallery: 2018 Hyundai Accent unveiled at Toronto auto show

16 Photos

While the Accent “found particular success in the province of Quebec, where Hyundai continues to hold its strongest market share in Canada,” the automaker wants to steer customers to the Kona, which is more profitable. This easily explains the crossover’s huge 78-percent increase in sales in 2019 over 2018, while the Accent saw a major drop of 54 percent.

“In the midst of the most aggressive product offensive in Hyundai history, we are rapidly improving the breadth and depth of our successful product portfolio,” Don Romano, Hyundai Canada CEO, commented in an emailed statement to Automotive News. “The successful introductions of both the Hyundai Venue and Kona represent great opportunities to offer the very best, award-winning vehicles on the market to our customers who are seeking entry-level and well-equipped transportation.”

Save Thousands On A New Hyundai Accent MSRP $ 15,925 MSRP $ 15,925 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

In the recent past, the Accent was the best-seller in Canada’s subcompact car segment and held that position for 10 years between 2009 and 2017, the online publication reports. With the arrival of fresher and more practical crossover offerings, however, the customer base turned its attention away from the small sean.

Note: 2018 Hyundai Accent Sedan is pictured in the gallery.