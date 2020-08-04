The dream of flying cars becoming personal vehicles is nothing new. In fact, the first patent for a flying car by Joel Trout Rice dates back to 1901, and ever since then, people have been trying to make the dream come true. Through the decades, many have attempted to build a fully operational flying car and reach for the stars, but not a single state in the United States has ever allowed them to drive on public roads. Until now.

The state of New Hampshire has become the first in the history of the country to approve flying cars on its territory. Last month, Gov. Chris Sununu signed a transportation bill, HB 1182, into law, basically allowing flying cars to travel around the state.

“This is a landmark event, and early adopters of this type of state legislation will be the leaders of a new transportation technology,” Sam Bousfield, CEO of Samson Sky, a flying car maker, commented. “This is something the public has been yearning for decades to see.”

It’s important to note that the new law doesn’t allow flying cars to fly in New Hampshire, but rather gives them the green light to drive on public roads from airports to their final terrestrial destination.

Under the new HB 1182 law, “roadable aircrafts” can be registered in the state and inspected for use on the infrastructure available to other motorists. However, they won’t be allowed to land or take off from the public road network.

“All roadable aircraft shall be required to take off and land from a suitable airstrip and shall be prohibited from taking off and landing from any public roadway, unless under conditions of an emergency,” the new law reads.