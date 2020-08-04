Because of the M12 six-speed’s shorter gearing, the Chevy Corvette Z06 from the early 2000s topped out at only 168 mph compared to the 175-mph velocity achieved by the C5. It compensated for the loss in absolute top speed with better acceleration, improved braking and handling while remaining docile in normal use.

If you’ve already watched the video above from the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds, you have figured out by now this is far from being a standard Z06 C5. Gone is the naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V8 engine as it had to make way for a 6.2-liter V8 with a pair of turbochargers thrown in for good measure. Power is up from the 405 hp and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) available starting with the 2002MY to a colossal 900 hp and 850 lb-ft (1,152 Nm). Mind you, the upgraded version generates those numbers at the wheels.

The car only weighs 3,050 pounds (1,383 kg) and sends all that power to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. It’s roughly 100 pounds (45 kg) lighter than a regular Z06 from the C5 era and makes use of “prototype parts” to turn the Corvette into an absolute rocket in a top speed test. It managed to top out at 227.663 mph (366.388 km/h) at Space Florida's Shuttle Landing Facility in a 2.7-mile (4.3-km) run. Not too shabby for an 18-year-old car, right?

Getting there was just as exciting, with the beefy turbos kicking in to cause wheelspin even in third gear to make the heavily modded Chevy quite a handful considering the insane amount of power going only to two wheels. Then there’s the soundtrack delivered by the V8, which perfectly suits this brutal Z06 as it goes through the gears and reaches supercar levels of speeds.

It’s worth mentioning the very same car took part in a standing mile speed test back in June when it managed to reach 212.650 mph (342.227 km/h) in just 1.61 kilometers.