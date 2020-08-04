By this time, there's no way you can order for a brand new 2020 Corvette C8 from a Chevy dealership. That has been pretty much set in stone. Even those that have been ordered before might not even be made because of the production difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If you want to own the first mid-engine Corvette, your best option is to place an order for a 2021 model year, but that on itself poses another challenge – that's if you don't like waiting. This was disclosed by Chevy Dude (video embedded on top), possibly one of the most popular (and honest) Chevy sales agents right now.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray: Review

31 Photos

According to Mike, the Chevy Dude, you will need to wait for 12 to 18 months if you order for a 2021 Corvette C8 today. That's because of the minimal production weeks left this year for the MY 2021 Vette, which Mike estimates to be at around six weeks, considering the three-week plant shutdown for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New year.

And that's if production for the 2021 Corvette starts by November 2, which Mike debunked on the video above. While this date has been around the rumor mill, the Chevy Dude said that GM is yet to announce a final confirmation.

What can you expect from the 2021 Corvette, anyway? Officially, there will be two fresh paint options on the list: Red Mist Metallic Tintcoar and Silver Flare. The former will replace the existing Long Beach Red paint option. There will also be body stripes in a multitude of colors made available.

Moreover, an earlier report said that visible carbon-fiber finish for the high-wing and the door intake trim will also be available. Plus, wireless Apple CarPlay will be standard across the range.

The biggest update, however, is the availability of Magnetic Selective Ride Control as an option without having to go for the Z51 package. This was also confirmed by Mike on the video above, which is great, considering the Corvette won't have a base price increase for the 2021 model year.