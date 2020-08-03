It takes a lot to grab people's attention on the roads of South Florida, but this 6x6 Jeep Gladiator from the company So Flo Jeeps should do the trick. If the wild looks don't turn heads, then the sound of the optional 6.2-liter LS3 V8 might be enough for folks to check you out.

The company starts with an authentic Gladiator and then slices it apart to lengthen the frame. The larger space creates the room for an extra axle. The modified drivetrain includes a nine-inch differential with a Detroit True Track Locker. This setup allows the truck to operate with full-time six-wheel drive.

Gallery: So Flo Jeeps Jeep Gladiator

2 Photos

The Gladiator also sits higher thanks to a five-inch lift that allows for up to 14 inches of suspension travel for each axle. A Falcon Steering Stabilizer makes controlling this beast a little easier.

The mechanical overhaul would be more than enough to give this truck road presence, but So Flo Jeeps gives this Gladiator a wild look, too. The company refers to the front end as the Grumper because it combines the grille and bumper into a single piece. The bulging, fiberglass hood also looks mean. For protecting the bed, there's a three-part epoxy that includes Kevlar fiber. At night, this beast shines from halos around the headlights and illumination for the suspension.

Inside, there's hand-stitched, marine-grade leather. Like these images show, it's still possible to remove the doors and put down the roof to enjoy open-air motoring. Power side steps make climbing into the big truck easier.

The gas-powered, 6X6 Gladiator from So Flo Jeeps starts at $140,000. Alternatively, there's a variant with a diesel engine that goes for $150,000.