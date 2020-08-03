Rumors of a compact Ford pickup date back to at least mid-2018 when we thought it'd ride on the fourth-generation Focus platform and carry the Courier name. A lot has changed since then, with even the freshest rumors contradicting reports from earlier this year – we now know it'll likely wear the Maverick name. With leaks now joining the swirl of rumors, though, we thought it was time to render what we believe the new pickup could look like when it arrives.

We based the renderings around a leaked image of the truck's stamped tailgate. It matches a computer rendering we saw in May, too, further corroborating Ford's new pickup's rear-end design. The latest info suggests it won't share much with the Bronco Sport, though. Instead, it'll share components with the Transit Connect van, including the engine, a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter mill making 162 horsepower (121 kilowatts).

Gallery: Ford Maverick Renderings

9 Photos

There could be a more powerful turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine, producing 180 hp (132 kW), which would be available after the Maverick's launch. An eight-speed automatic gearbox is the likeliest transmission choice, though a six-speed manual is possible. It'll slot below the Ranger in Ford's lineup, and offer a shorter bed, too. Rumors suggest it'll be two feet shorter than the Ranger's, which ranges from 61 to 72.8 inches in length.

The renderings show off a four-door pickup with a clamshell hood and a super-short bed. The overall design gives off some serious Ford Explorer Sport Trac vibes, and that's not a bad thing now that Ford has room for another pickup below the Ranger. The Dearborn-based automaker hopes to build around 100,000 examples during the Maverick's first year, according to rumors, which is quite the ambitious goal. However, Ford has to reveal it before it goes on sale, and neither of those things will likely happen until 2021 and 2022, respectively.