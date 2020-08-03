A new spy video catches a mysterious Porsche 911 variant lapping the Nürburgring. We have a pretty good idea of what the company is developing, though.

In all likelihood, this is our latest look at the new 911 GTS. The evidence for deduction is that the model looks almost identical to the existing 911 Carrera S but with some notable differences. It has the Sport Design front fascia with uprights that tilt outward towards the splitter. The yellow calipers identify the stoppers as Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes, and the twin oval outlets at the back are the sport exhaust.

All of these components fit with Porsche's usual recipe for the GTS grade of loading up a vehicle with performance parts. Generally, the engineers often take the opportunity to tune the engine to make a little extra power, too. This gives customers a tier between the Carrera S and more hardcore GT3.

Later in the video, you can see this 911 right behind the GT3 on the Nürburgring. The more hardcore model has a much more aggressive sound than the GTS.

Spy shots from February (above) also caught the GTS' development. It didn't have any camouflage, other than some snow covering the tail. That 911 and the one in this video appear to share many of the same parts.

The debut date for the new GTS is a mystery. Porsche still needs to unveil the new GT3 and GT3 Touring, too. The order for the premieres is unknown.

The GT3 variants are sure to grab more headlines. However, the GTS doesn't require nearly as much development because it's mostly a collection of components that are already available.