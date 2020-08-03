Dodge’s performance vehicles get a heap of praise – offering mainstream models with supercar levels of horsepower. The Challenger gets much of the attention, though the Charger is far more interesting with its family appeal. And it’s no slouch. The Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody packs a potent supercharged 6.2-liter V8 and 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts). As the video below shows, it can reach dizzying speeds on unrestricted portions of the German Autobahn.

The video, while short, has more than just the speedometer ticking upward, too. There’s plenty of engine revving and tire smoke while the whine of the supercharger barks in the background against the V8’s brutish American growl. The 707-hp V8 produces 650 pound-feet (882 Newton-meters) of torque, all of which is channeled to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Interestingly, the video lists the Charger’s output at 717 hp (534 kW). Regardless, the sedan is still fast.

The high-speed runs don’t disappoint. The first one sees the sedan hit 160 miles per hour (258 kilometers per hour). The second run isn’t as successful, but the Charger still reached 148 mph (239 kph). The last run is the best one, hitting 185 mph (299 kph) with ease, though falling short of the car’s top speed of 195 mph (313 kph). That’s impressive for an otherwise stylish family car, though Dodge has done wonders to fill out the Charger’s lineup with a range of models.

The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat is a born-and-bred American brute with a snarly attitude and zero manners, but such speeds aren’t achievable on American roads. Thankfully, there are roads like the Autobahn out there, though such high-speed driving should always be done with caution where it’s legal and kept to the race track everywhere else.