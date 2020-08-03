The Jeep Wrangler gets lots of special editions and limited-edition trim packages that mix and match the available features to create something a little different. The 2021 Gladiator gets a similar treatment with the upcoming Willys and 80th Anniversary Edition of the pickup.

A member of the Jeep Gladiator Forum first discovered the dealer listing (image below) for the special models. Several other people there were also able to confirm that vehicles were coming.

The Willys is the more interesting of the pair. It gets a black grille and the rugged bumper from the Overland model. The truck rides on black wheels. Mechanically, this vehicle has heavy-duty shocks and the Trac Lok limited-slip differential. The Technology and Convenience Group packages come standard. The Max Tow package isn't available as an option, which might not be ideal for folks looking to haul with their truck.

The standard Gladiator Willys goes for $39,240, which the dealer bulletin indicates is a $2,040 discount on the extra equipment. There's also the Willys Sport for $35,245 that takes away the Technology and Convenience Group packages.

The 80th Anniversary edition is a bit more basic. It has body-color fender flares and neutral gray exterior accents. The truck rides on 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires. Special badges are on the body. Other features include an 8.4-inch infotainment screen with the Premium Audio stereo, and it has remote start. Proximity keyless access is an option. This variant of the pickup costs $41,740, which the dealer bulletin indicates is a $2,375 savings.

People posting on the Jeep Gladiator Forum indicate that dealers are accepting orders for the Willys now. Customers should be able to place a request for the 80th Anniversary edition by early September or possibly even earlier.