Both special models load up the Gladiator with extra equipment.

The Jeep Wrangler gets lots of special editions and limited-edition trim packages that mix and match the available features to create something a little different. The 2021 Gladiator gets a similar treatment with the upcoming Willys and 80th Anniversary Edition of the pickup.

A member of the Jeep Gladiator Forum first discovered the dealer listing (image below) for the special models. Several other people there were also able to confirm that vehicles were coming.

2021 Jeep Gladiator 80th Anniversay and Willys Edition

The Willys is the more interesting of the pair. It gets a black grille and the rugged bumper from the Overland model. The truck rides on black wheels. Mechanically, this vehicle has heavy-duty shocks  and the Trac Lok limited-slip differential. The Technology and Convenience Group packages come standard. The Max Tow package isn't available as an option, which might not be ideal for folks looking to haul with their truck.

The standard Gladiator Willys goes for $39,240, which the dealer bulletin indicates is a $2,040 discount on the extra equipment. There's also the Willys Sport for $35,245 that takes away the Technology and Convenience Group packages.

The Future For The Gladiator:

jeep wrangler gladiator lift kit Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator Factory Two-Inch Lift Kit Introduced
2021 jeep gladiator ecodiesel debut 2021 Jeep Gladiator Ecodiesel Arrives With 442 LB-FT In Q3

The 80th Anniversary edition is a bit more basic. It has body-color fender flares and neutral gray exterior accents. The truck rides on 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires. Special badges are on the body. Other features include an 8.4-inch infotainment screen with the Premium Audio stereo, and it has remote start. Proximity keyless access is an option. This variant of the pickup costs $41,740,  which the dealer bulletin indicates is a $2,375 savings.

People posting on the Jeep Gladiator Forum indicate that dealers are accepting orders for the Willys now. Customers should be able to place a request for the 80th Anniversary edition by early September or possibly even earlier.

Source: Jeep Gladiator Forum

Gallery: Jeep Gladiator Mojave

2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave at Chicago Auto Show
81 Photos
2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave at Chicago Auto Show 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave at Chicago Auto Show 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave at Chicago Auto Show 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave at Chicago Auto Show 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave at Chicago Auto Show 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave at Chicago Auto Show 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave at Chicago Auto Show

Jeep Gladiator

Jeep Gladiator
Explore Reviews

More photos

Hennessey Maximus Jeep Gladiator
Hennessey Maximus Jeep Gladiator
Bill Murray's Jeep Gladiator From Super Bowl Ad Is For Sale
Bill Murray's Jeep Gladiator From Super Bowl Ad Is For Sale
2020 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator High Altitude
2020 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator High Altitude
Jeep Gladiator Super Bowl Ad
Jeep Gladiator Super Bowl Ad
Jeep Wrangler Diesel Vs Gladiator Drag Race
Jeep Wrangler Diesel Vs Gladiator Drag Race
Jeep Gladiator and Ford F-250 Tug-Of-War
Jeep Gladiator and Ford F-250 Tug-Of-War