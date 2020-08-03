There’s a new custom Mercedes-AMG G63 on the horizon and it comes from the specialists at PerformMaster. It follows recent projects from Brabus, Mansory, and Hofele, and it’s probably safe to say this new G63 is the most stylish of them all. Of course, everything is subjective, so let’s take a look.

PerformMaster’s package starts with a carbon fiber body kit that includes fender extensions, a front apron with splitter and additional LED daytime running lights, and a rear apron with diffuser and additional air vents. There’s a second more comprehensive pack that also adds carbon engine hood attachment, a carbon roof spoiler, and a carbon rear spoiler.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG G63 by PerformMaster

6 Photos

Thankfully, the more aggressive look is matched by an upgraded 4.0-liter V8 engine. Thanks to the company’s PEC tuning module with Bosch wiring, the unit now develops 805 horsepower (592 kilowatts) and a peak torque of 752 pound-feet (1,020 Newton-meters).

The increased oomph results in an improved acceleration from 0 to 62 miles per hour (0 to 100 kilometers per hour). In stock form, the G63 needs 4.5 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph), while PerformMaster’s variant makes the sprint in just 3.9 seconds. Even more importantly, the firm provides a full warranty on the engine, transmission, turbo, and differential of the SUV, so you can safely enjoy its boosted dynamics.

Save Thousands On A New Mercedes-Benz G-Class MSRP $ 125,495 MSRP $ 125,495 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Last but not least, the first eight customers to order the full tuning package will get the chance to participate in an exclusive PerformMaster G63 event with Formula 1 safety car driver Bernd Mayländer. The culmination of the event will be a lap around a racetrack onboard the Mercedes-AMG GT4 with him as a co-pilot.