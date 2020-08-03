Now that BMW has taken out the combustion engine from the X3 to create the purely electric iX3, the next order of business is to update the conventionally powered luxury crossover. The third-generation model (G01) has been around for roughly three years already, so it seems just about right the Bavarians have now been spotted testing the facelifted version.

The X3 LCI was caught by our spies carrying camouflage at the front and rear, which seems just about right since mid-cycle revisions are usually limited to new lights and bumpers. That’s exactly what this test vehicle had, as even though the fascias were mostly covered, the updated headlights and taillights peeked through the makeup.

Gallery: 2022 BMW X3 facelift first spy photos

16 Photos

It seems the corporate grille will be going through some changes as well, but it looks like BMW won’t be going down the M3/M4 route by installing a pair of oversized kidneys. The small wheels and round exhaust tips suggest we’re looking at an X3 positioned towards the bottom of the lineup, but rest assured the spicy M40i and the full-fat X3 M are also due for similar cosmetic revisions.

With this only being a facelift rather than a new generation, don’t hold your breath for big changes inside the compact crossover. BMW will likely spruce up the cabin with fresh trim options, new tech, and an updated iDrive in a bid to remain competitive while battling the recently facelifted Audi Q5 and the next-generation Mercedes GLC coming in 2021.

Since this is our first look at the X3 facelift, we’re not expecting the official reveal to take place this year. Our money is on a European debut sometime in 2021, which will likely translate into the 2022MY for the United States.