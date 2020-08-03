Alfa Romeo unveiled the Giulia GTA and GTAm dynamic duo about five months ago, but we haven’t heard much about the super sedans since then. With the exception of those retro-flavored liveries and details regarding the exorbitant price tag, the Gran Turismo Alleggerita hasn’t been getting the attention it deserves. Thankfully, YouTuber Shmee had the chance to shoot a walkaround video with arguably the most hardcore four-door car to ever come from Italy.

He didn’t settle for a “base” GTA as he got to check out the even more intense GTAm, which dials the sedan’s track-focused credentials up a notch. The most obvious change over the regular GTA is the rear seat delete in the same vein as the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 equipped with the optional Track Pack. It’s still fully road legal, despite gaining a beefy front splitter and a bigger rear wing bathed in carbon fiber.

Gallery: Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm

34 Photos

Go for the GTAm and Alfa Romeo will throw in a racing suit on top of the two racing helmets that come bundled with the regular variant. Speaking of which, you’ll notice there are bespoke moldings in the back where you’d normally find the seats. They're there to store the helmets and a fire extinguisher in case something goes horribly wrong.

With no rear seats, Alfa Romeo installed the most basic rear door cards in an effort to shave off as much weight as possible. Even the door handles at the front have been replaced by straps, while Lexan was used for the side and rear windows. All in, you’re looking at a weight reduction amounting to 100 kilograms (220 pounds), with the GTAm tipping the scales at a remarkably low 1,520 kg (3,351 lbs).

Beyond the wider body and stripped-out interior, the range-topping Giulia models also have centerlock 20-inch wheels and a titanium Akrapovič exhaust system with centrally mounted tips. The twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 sounds absolutely bonkers and perfectly suits the sedan’s menacing look, not to mention the 540-horsepower output.

With all that power going exclusively to the rear wheels in a car that has gone through a Draconian diet, it’s easy to imagine the Giulia GTA will be a real hoot. Only 500 units are planned for production, with pricing kicking off at an eye-watering €176,500 for the GTA and €181,500 for the GTAm. Converted to US dollars, you’re looking at about $208,000 and $214,000, respectively. Ouch.